The new queen of independent film comes with a drama youth

It is an unspoken rule in Hollywood modern. If a young adult novel becomes a sales success, its film adaptation is not far away. Although in some cases, the path is something different. If you are not awake, book of weft teen originally published in 2010 in the united States, by the author Lauren Oliver, had to wait seven years to see its adaptation on the big screen. Produced by the independent study Awesomeness Films, the film had a lower budget to other films of the genre, as Under the same star, City paper or Me before you, and a cast without stars the likes of Cara Delevingne, Shailene Woodley, or Emilia Clarke.

Instead, the film took advantage of seeing the future, and when he began to film in 2015, has hired the actress Zoey Deutch in the role of principal. Today, the 22-year old man is transformed into one of the new muses of the independent north american cinema. After her big break thanks to Everybody wants some, Richard Linklater (Boyhood) in 2016, the actress has transformed into a sought-after face, having appeared last year as well on tape as to why he, with James Franco and Bryan Cranston. With the adaptation of If you are not awake, who arrives on Thursday to Chile, the daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress Lea Thompson got his first role in the film.

In the story, Deutch plays Samantha, an frivolous 17-year old teenager who after making fun of a fellow of the college and then attend a party with her friends, participates in a traffic accident where he dies. Or at least, he must have died, because the young man wakes up in his room and realizes that it is repeating the same day of the accident. Samantha infers that something must be done different to prevent the outcome, but the obvious choices don’t lead to a result: the do not go to the feast ends with a result just as tragic. And also ends up waking up on the same day, maintaining the dynamics of The groundhog day, version millennial.

Premiered in February at the Sundance film festival, the tape generated receiving lukewarm criticism, but the praise to Deutch have been unanimous. “In the midst of the cliches, the actress we manage to keep the side of Sam, and delivered him to the role of sincerity and a sense of humor sharp,” says the review from Rolling Stone magazine, while the newspaper Boston Globe opined: “it says a lot of Deutch the fact that manages to take the story forward, over the hole in which it tries to meter”.

The tape mark only the first of five films in which the californian will take part during 2017, the majority following his career in the independent film, as Rebel in the rye, a biopic of author J. D. Salinger, the drama Flowerand The year of spectacular men, where you will be directed to and will share screen with her mother. But also because she flirts with productions of large studios: part of The disaster artistproduced by New Line Cinema, where he is reunited with James Franco -who also directs-tape, which recreates the story of the filmmaker Tommy Wiseau and his film The room, which is considered one of the worst tapes ever made.

The version of literary If you are not awake began to be sold in Chile the last week of April, through Editions B.