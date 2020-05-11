The famous comb at home

We enter the fifth week of confinement. Too many days to keep a hairstyle in conditions. Like many of us, celebrities also have laid hold of imagination or of comfort to spend these days the best hairstyles possible, taking into account the running of the bulls at home and the closure of the hairdressers.

Mario Vaquerizo has picked up the ponytail and grown a beard

Elle Fanning, Ricky Martin, and Jennifer Love Hewitt have opted for dyeing the colof favorite of the millennials: pink

The confinement has become for some an opportunity to experiment with your image. One of the memes that run these days by the networks is the picture of a head with a root of gray hair of more than five centimetres with the title “Trend spring summer 2020”. Dying at home is a little less than an odyssey and made the wicks, directly mission impossible. The solution you have found some has been to change radically the color of hair and opt for the hue of fashion preferred by millenials: the rose. One of the first was actress Elle Fanning, who opted for a pastel shade, and offered a picture of the process, not the result, in your account of Instagram. This option has been chosen also by the singer Ricky Martin, who colored the tips of her hair pink at the request of one of their twin sons. One of the latest to sign up to this look fantasy has been the actress of Ghost Jennifer Love Hewitt, age 41, who has shared the outcome with followers on Instagram. “This is the smile of a girl who just give a few reflections roses she’s at home alone, because what else can you do one of these days”, has written the interpreter next to your photo.

Actress Jennifer Love Hewit and her new hair pink

Then there are those that have become crazy with the machine shaving. Among these, numerous footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Iker Casillas and Marc Bartra, the chef David Muñoz, and the singer Maluma, that so far from confinement has already been shaved off twice. The colombian singer is first stripped, leaving the hair dyed platinum blonde that had been wearing up until now. Then, with the help of his mother, has decided to return to pass the razor to raparse to zero. The artist has left embodied in a video on Instagram. On the contrary, has made Mario Vaquerizo, to accompany her long hair has grown a beard during these days.









Maluma has already been shaved twice in the time it takes to confinement

The girls have also succumbed to this fashion, so comfortable to have no hair on the head. Which Demi Moore in Lieutenant O’neil, has proceeded Soraya Arnelas. The singer has been photographed next to his daughter Manuela, three years, to leave testimony of the result.

Soraya, shaved, with her daughter Manuela

Humor has pulled the actress Najwa Nimri, who has made a bizarre hair cut through a discomfort of the body. “I hurt so much cervical that I snuff to be able to masajearme”, has written in his Twitter account along with an image of the back of their necks shaved. Yes, it seems that Nimri, who has returned to the small screen with her role of Alicia Serrano in the fourth season of The house of paperhas left bangs and ponytail.









Najwa Nimri and his bizarre hairstyle

Others have preferred to leave the hair to the wild, or simply not combing your hair. In the case of the actress Julianne Moore, who has shared a cute picture next to his son, also an actor, Caleb Freundlich, for 22 years. With your natural hair have also been shown the actress Marta Hazas, and the singer Ariana Grande, who have left the plates to one side and have taught your curls natural. Natural and comfortable, with a gripper picking up the back part of his mane, has shared a photo of the actress Paz Vega.

paz vega hairstyles instagram

The editor of Vogue, Anna Wintour, always with the same hairstyle

And that does not change of hairstyle or during the quarantine period it is the famous editor of the magazine VogueAnna Wintour, who has revealed in a video on his Instagram that his son Charles, a doctor in a hospital in Manhattan, has contracted the coronavirus, and is now “quite sick”.







