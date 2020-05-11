The acclaimed look of Michelle Obama to support girls of Vietnam

Next January it will be three years since Obama and Michelle Obama to leave the White House. During all this time, the former president and the former prime lady of the united States have continued to support those social causes that are most concerned about, and motivated to create ‘The Foundation Obama’, a foundation that fights for preserving the rights of children and adolescents.

This week, Michelle took part in one of the acts scheduled Partnership Opportunities for Girls, an institution that is part of the foundation. An event that took place in Vietnam, in particular, in a school of Can Giuoc, which served to defend the education of girls.













For the occasion, Obama chose a style quite different to the style which we are accustomed. The former prime lady pushed aside the dresses and high-heeled shoes to take a look very casualwith a sporty touch, which caused a sensation in social networks. Michelle wore a set in color pale pink of linen, formed by a t-shirt without sleeves and round neck, and pants with elastic waist and elastic on the under.

A styling that is completed with a long jacket of the same fabric that had a few borders drawn in the same tone, a few canvas shoes to game Sophia Webster and your mane curly the natural. In the networks, several praised the election of Michelle with words like “you’re splendid”, “a perfect look and very comfortable” or “you’re an inspiration to women”.

Michelle Obama and Julia Roberts during the visit to the college

(STR / EFE)



















In this visit, Obama was accompanied by Julia Roberts and Jenna Bush Hagerwhich also form part of the Alliance. The actress ‘Pretty Woman’ took a monkey long in beige and matching belt, while the daughter of former u.s. president opted for a two piece made up of a shirt patterned with black pants.











