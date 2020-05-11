So it fits The New Mutants in the timeline of X-Men

MADRID, 21 Jan. (CulturaOcio) –

The New Mutants will be released by end 2020, putting an end to the saga X-Men. Unlike other films of the franchise, the tape makes sense by itself, and tells a story that you do not need to settle on a timeline greater. However, the team of the film has given some details about the chronology of the new delivery.

During a visit of the press to the set in 2017, the producer Karen Rosenfelt explained exactly when the film is developed. “It’s contemporary, but no specific date”said Rosenfelt to Digital Spy. “We don’t define where we are, but it is today. It is contemporary. It is not in the future nor in the past”.

Rosenfelt continued comparing The New Mutants with Deadpoolas the franchise Ryan Reynolds exists by itself. Except for a cameo in the second film, the franchise has remained separated from the rest of the action movies real X-Mensomething that will also make The New Mutants.

“What we seek, as they did with Deadpoolis what Fox and Simon (Kinberg) are doing with each one of the franchises in the universe of X-Menwhat makes them unique,” said the producer.

It is worth remembering that the franchise X-Men has gone through many difficulties from 2017. Disney has purchased the Fox, absorbing all of its assets, including the rights of the characters.

The New Mutants it is set in a hospital where a group of young mutants is held against their will to undergo treatment psychiatric. “You’re not alone. Not anymore. Do you know what are the mutants?”, question Dr. Cecilia Reyes, embodied by Alice Braga, Danielle Moonstar, played by Blu Hunt.

In the institution the young person will know the rest of the group: Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Henry Behind as Sunspot Charlie Heaton as Cannonball and Hunt as a Mirage.

“This is not a hospital. It is a cage”, warns the character of Taylor-Joy to the protagonist, who soon realizes that the teens are not there to heal. “This place takes your greatest fear and makes you live it until it kills you”.