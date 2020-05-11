Shadowhunters 3 with Katherine McNamara… what the inside of a cage?

http://iosmac.es

The question of all who saw the photos of Shadowhunters 3 is: What makes the actress Katherine McNamara inside a cage? The young man posted on his account a photo showing her on the filming of the third season of the series so that fans will start to get some idea about what will happen.

Season 2 ended with the death of Valentine and the victory of the Shadowhunters and Underground. Everything seemed to have returned to normal, to not be the strange behavior of Jace, who rose thanks to the angel Raziel and the arrival of a new Big Bad, Lilith.

The plot of Shadowhunters 3 will be partially based on the book “City of Fallen Angels”, the fourth in the saga literature.

In the photo Katherine McNamara on the set of Shadowhunters 3 it is impossible to understand precisely what is happening; what is certain is that by the time the production is in the episode 3×02.

Another particularly interesting when the runes Clarywe can see better in this photo of the backstage of the 3 season:

Is avete sentito a urlo giuro che ero io#ShadowhuntersSeason3 pic.twitter.com/QSZUJNmplI — -biasbigheart- (@biasbigheart8) September 5, 2017

Other photos show us McNamara next to Dominic Sherwood, Emeraude Tobia and the small interpreter Madzie, Ariana Williamsduring a break from filming. The young witch will continue to be a recurring presence in the life of the Shadowhuntersespecially in the of Alec and Magnus.

Look who we met at Madzie's fitting, some of your favourites Kat, Dom and Emeraude 💕😊💕 pic.twitter.com/H0wy5bEoze — Ariana Williams (@actress_ariana) September 11, 2017

Shadowhuntersmissing a few months for the premiere of the third season

By now the whole plot is unknown, but those who read the books of the saga Cassandra Claire you can imagine roughly what will happen in this season. Among the dangers of Lilith, mother of all demons, the return of Sebastian and the problems of Jace, Clary and the other will spend a year quite moved.

The cast is composed by Katherine McNamara (“R. L. Stine”s Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls”, “Is That a Gun in Your Pocket?”) as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood (“Take Down”, “Vampire Academy”) as Jace Wayland and Alberto Rosende (“Jahar”, “The Swing of Things” -both short-) as Simon Lewis, among others.

We can see Shadowhunters 3 at the beginning of 2018 by Netflix and by Freeform; the series will have 20 episodes divided into two parties of ten each.

