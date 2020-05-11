Radioactive: a film about Marie Curie traíler official with Rosamund Pike, Sam Riley, and Anya Taylor-Joy | YouTube | Film and series

“The science has changed,” says Rosamund Pike (Marie Curie) in the first official trailer of the bio pic on the life of the researcher.

StudioCanal and Amazon Studios presented the first images and poster from ‘Radioactive’, a film around the figure of the great Marie Curie, scientific was recognized for their contributions to the discovery of the radiation and various chemical elements such as: uranium, thorium, polonium.

Pike leads the cast of this drama in which he is accompanied by Sam Riley, Anya Taylor-Joy, Aneurin Barnard or Simon Russell Beale, among others.

Watch here the official trailer of Radioactive

The synopsis official tells us that the film covers a huge period of time, from the 1870s to the modern era, showing how Marie Curie he made his scientific advances and the legacy that its discovery left.

Sam Riley interprets your partner Pierre Curie, with whom he would marry in 1895. Its history is fascinating, with amazing discoveries made in an era and a field of work where gender equality was a problem in their love story ended tragically, but his work changed the scientific scene forever, turning it to the scientific an icon until today.

At the moment there is a release date in Peru, but in the united States, will be launched in 2020.