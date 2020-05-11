Pete Davidson and Margaret Qualley, new partner

Pete Davidson has a new illusion. After an intense, but not-so-long engagement with Ariana Grande and a romance with Kate Beckinsalethe american actor has a new girlfriend.

The young man in question is Margaret Qualley, daughter of Andie MacDowell and great promise of the film world after getting a role in ‘once Upon a time in Hollywood’, the blockbuster film by Quentin Tarantino.

Their betrothal was a secret that, finally, has been confirmed. Apparently, the couple takes several months getting to know, and could not be more excited. In fact, both were seen together at the Venice airport, where they celebrated the International Film Festival of the Italian city and they will be expected to attend together.

It will be a matter of time to see which way will take them to your recent dating, since the comic new york is known for live with great intensity dating relationships -remember that he married to Ariana Grande within a few months of starting their relationship-.