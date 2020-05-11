‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’: who is Margaret Qualley, the girl hippie? | Film

‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ brings together a cast of noteworthy actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, but also a cast of young people with a film career on the rise. One of them is Margaret Qualleythe young hippie “Pussycat” in the recent film Quentin Tarantino. Despite the fact that his step on the screen is short, the actress enchants the onlookers with your style carefree and very adapted to the end of the decade of the “love and peace”.

Qualley comes from a family of artists, the daughter of Andie MacDowell, remembered for her role in ‘Four weddings and a funeral’, and Paul Qualley, a model and musician. The young man made his debut with a secondary role in the film ‘Palo Alto’ in 2013, but its recognition just gave thanks to the television series ‘The Leftovers’.

The HBO series had three seasons, in which he gave life to Jill Garvey, a young woman who has a troubled relationship with his father. In addition, the character underwent a total change in his life occurs when the event of disappearance of various people in the world.

In 2016, had a secondary role in ‘The Nice Guys’, alongside Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling, where he also excelled despite the little screen time.

On the other hand, took part with one of the projects with the lowest reception at Netflix: the animated adaptation of ‘Death Note’ (2017). Margaret Qualley she played the innocent Mia, although this version western is quite removed from the original writing of the manga and japanese anime. Among other films of the digital platform, also starred in ‘IO’, alongside Anthony Mackie.

He took part in a production of HBO with ‘Native Son’, sharing cast with Ashton Sanders (‘Moonlight’).

Participation in video games

A striking aspect of his short career as an actress is her role in the video game ‘Death Stranding’, of Hideo Kojima. She plays “Mama”, a character that lives up to its name for the relationship that you have with a BT in the form of a baby.

Margaret Qualley to be headed in this scenario digital Norman Reedus —in the title role—, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Seydoux, among others. Definitely, a project very, very risky for a young actress, but with the security of the seal, video game designer japanese.

If you loved his character in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ you can check his filmography in the above lines, and why not?… Give a look at ‘Death Stranding’ after its launch for PS4.

