Olivia Munn was ‘too asian’ for directors

Actress Olivia Munn does not have an easy time in its inception to be of mixed race -his mother, Kim Schmid was of chinese descent and her father Winston Munn half american, half european – the became “not ideal” for roles of caucasian women or asian.

“I went to many auditions, for everything. And I said: ‘you Are very asian’ or ‘you Are very white’. I remember someone who said to me: ‘don’t feel bad. A day not to try to lace up with the rest of the people. Get hired for being you’. But you can’t help but feel frustrated. That is part of the process. There is a lot of competition in any business. And all you need is a piece of paper. Not even a big one. Just one that makes you feel that you are an actor. A paper can change your life”, he told Olivia in the magazine Prestige Hong Kong.

The interpreter, 34-year-old japanese-speaking had grown up with his mother and stepfather in Tokyo (Japan), in addition to English, although it does not have many opportunities to practice the exotic language.

“Not really, I do not use it (the japanese one). But I was lucky because in ‘The Newsroom,’ Sorkin wrote an amazing episode where yes, I could talk about it. I asked if I could put some words in japanese and I told him that of course. Then he said: ‘do You mind if it is a sentence or two?’ And I told him that of course. And then, when I got the script, I had a lot of dialogue (in japanese). The script of Sorkin are already sufficiently difficult in English, imagine in japanese. But I was happy to be able to use it. Even if it is half-asian, the majority of the people did not know that I could speak another language,” he said.