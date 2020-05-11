No Jacket Required is 35 years. – Update Mexico

For musicians pop of the 80’s and 90’s, Phil Collins. The singer became a drummer of the group Genesis to embark on luck alone (although without abandoning all of your group) and go that turned out. No Jacket Required, January 25, 1985, is the third disc (of eight tested) in your freelance career. It is also one of the bestsellers of that decade.

(Original album 1985)

Collins even had the luxury of bringing both races simultaneously, releasing albums and doing tours, videos, and collaborations. With Jacket, it was already considered a monster of the music.

(Cover of the reissue of 2016)

The material is enjoyed to this day, retains the characteristic taste of Collins (which is sometimes confused with that of his recordings with Genesis due to its predominant presence). It also boasts some of the greatest classics of its history, and which became representative of his time.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKVq-P3z5Vg(/embed)

For example, What young man of that time not spent “One More Night”? Even without knowing the content of the letter. “Please give me one more night, give me one more night because I can’t wait forever.” Collins says that, in writing it, I had The Jackson 5 in mind, they came up with the tune and the title just fit. Hence, developing the content easily.

Another classic content in a dinner Jacket is the track that starts the plaque: “Sussudio”. This became required during their concerts. The word has no meaning, but sounded good with the melody and not finding another with which to replace it, the justified in the content, which speaks about a person who wants to invite another to come out, but does not meet the value to do so. For others curious is the fact that this song doesn’t use drums, but a drum machine.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7nFmKFSjQfQ(/embed)

“Don’t Lose My Number” is another cut recalled and scheduled the day today on stations around the world. It also supports rhythms programmed in, but Phil himself recorded drums for the track. The song is not romantic, refers not to “lose the number of someone that we are interested in”; in reality it is a storyteller who searches for a young man named Billy –who in turn is pursued – and not located in any place: “Billy, don’t lose my number because you’re not on any side where to find you.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B7Z-eUmR2bM(/embed)

Although poppy, as we discussed at the beginning of this article, No Jacket Required is not only simple and employs experimental techniques of study, as well as arrangements reinforced metal in the style of R&B and the occasional influence of soft jazz, as in “Inside Out”.

There are 10 songs in total that close with “Take Me Home”, the supplication of a man who is interned in a mental institution, and that the only thing that you want is “return home”, as it is an ordinary man.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRY1NG1P_kw(/embed)

When No Jacket Required was released on compact disc (remember that in 1985 there were no commercially) was added an eleventh track, “We Said Hello Goodbye”, which opens with a beautiful arrangement of violins and gives us a message about the change and how it is good to undertake something new.

The title of the plate refers to the intimacy, to the casual from the causal and Collins invites us to listen to you without any formalities: “it is Not required sack”, which refers in part to an anecdote in which the singer was denied entry to a restaurant because she was not wearing clothes “appropriate”. Perhaps not entered the restaurant, but millions of houses with this disc that meets 35 years.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries(/embed)