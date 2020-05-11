Milla Jovovich responds to those who criticize ‘Hellboy’

‘Hellboy’, with David Harbour playing the demon red, and Milla Jovovich acting in a perverse witch, was shattered by the critics, and it didn’t like the actress in ukraine.

Through its account of Instagram, the protagonist of the ‘Resident Evil’, published a photograph with a long message that said in the first place, “it is Always stressful to open the billboard in a weekend and with ‘Hellboy’ is no different. You work very hard to make something fun and entertaining, but you have to absorb the negative opinions of the film critics“.

He added that his best films have always been crushed by the criticism. “… All my films more radiant have been strongly criticized. It’s fucking hilarious how dazed and confused? Seriously, a classic movie: The fifth element! You would have thought that was the worst movie in the world if you would have read the reviews. Like How Zoolander? Do joan of arc? What About Resident Evil? Not even go there. Anyway, each of these films is now a cult classic”.

And ‘Hellboy’ expected exactly the same thing, that it will become a cult film and is not afraid to say it. “… In the first place by the actors incredible. All are wonderful and talented. In the second place, because Mike Mignola, who created the comics ‘Hellboy’, helped to write the script and was present all the time to make this movie as close as possible to your vision. Finally, the film was directed by one of the greats, Neil Marshall, who directed ‘The descent’, one of the best horror movies of the history”.

Milla Jovovich concluded his message by referring to one of the criticisms of the film. “… Trust me, you’ll have fun watching the new ‘Hellboy’. A critic said: – it’s a disaster, noisy and bloody that only a teenager would love – Yes, Hellboy! We’re going to have a little fun!”