Michelle Obama is an open book

After the success that was the book of memories Michelle Obama —“Becoming” — the publisher Penguin Random House he surprised the audience admired the speaker, philanthropist, and feminist, with the departure of “My story, a journal to discover your voice”, a snap of his biography where the reader can write their own journal, their memories, their goals, their dreams and their stories.

Michelle Griffinga publisher of books Michelle Obama in Mexico, in an interview that this journal derived from the book is a unique adventure for the readers, since reconnect with his past and work on the perspectives of their futurein addition, the book contains a series of phrases and reflections that encourage people to rediscover the history and environment of each one.

“When he came out the autobiographical book earlier, Michelle will began to get a lot of comments from known and unknown persons, who told him that I was so impressed with how he remembered things, and how she described her childhood and the advice given to him by his mom and others. She laughed because it was noted that there was no thing that would have cost more work to write in this biography to remember those things, and regretted not having written a diary,” shares Griffing.

The editor remembers that Michelle wrote a diary when I was around 30 years ago when I was changing jobs and I saw what he did with his life, looking for a purpose more genuine for your future.

“So he began to realize that the things written were better because they engaged more with their ideas and their goals; I felt that leave it all on paper committed to do something about it. She reflected that it was different to have a thought in the air and let it go to write it, because when you go back to read it, you realize if you did or ignoraste completely the purposes that you had”.

The path of the reflection

“My story” is a journal that encourages reflection on the dreams and goals they have for life, makes the reader inquire in his family, the release of grudges or resentments, to reconnect with the things you like to do. The self Michelle points out in his book: “we don’t have to remember everything, but all I remember is valuable. You don’t have to write in verse or expect to feel a wonderful epiphany. There is No need to use the journal every day, and since then also do not need to feel that you have something important to say.”

Griffing already launched its interaction with the journal and has been met with a pleasant surprise. And is that it is a journal with purpose and with intention that will help you get to a point that you are looking for or deal with what you want to do.

“The journal will taking of the hand and in a very nice way because the sections are very varied, some asks you to remember a moment in your story is very specific and what you describe, other than to make a list of goals you’d want to meet. I have filling and I have found things difficult and others very easy, for example, for me it is very simple to make this list of goals and dreams to fulfill because it is something to which we are accustomed to in the day-to-day with our work, setting our goals and achieving our objectives, but this part of reflect and remember has cost me, but I liked it, have awakened a few memories that I had saved”.

Open roads

Griffing writes that the biography of Michelle it is still selling very well and that everything can happen on future projects between Michelle Obama and the editorial: “The people he felt closest to her since she read the reports, because there were many things that the general public did not know, she opens herself completely to say that his daughters were conceived in vitro, or that he did not know if I wanted to stay married to Obama, or who grew up in a family of low income”.

Those who discover the diary first, you want to buy the biography, and those who already have the memories Michelle, looking to supplement the experience with the journal.

JL