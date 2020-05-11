Lily Collins will star in the new version of ‘les Miserables’!

To Lily Collins we have seen in many, many, many characters that we have loved. Is a great actress who isn’t afraid of the challenges that are presented to him in any work. Now we find out who is ready to playing Fantine in a new version of The Miserable. Oh YAAAAS!

Yes, probably you got to listen to this wonderful book written by Victor Hugo. Although we know that thought is one of the books more boring that can exist in the world, we must confess that it is not so. It is a classic! And it is totally awesome.

Now, can you imagine an amazing story with Lily Collins playing a character just as great? As this will be a reality thanks to a production that is preparing the BBC, which will be a adaptation to television The Miserable. Obviously we hope that we can also see it in Netflix.

Lily Collins gave a small preview of your character in a photo that went up to his Instagram; in which, express the emotion you feel for sharing its look like Fantine and ensures that it will be one of the transformations more dramatic during the whole series. Can you imagine? Since we need to see it!!!