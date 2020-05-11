Lily Collins rescues the makeup look of the sixties

Both the world of fashion and beauty take a look at decades past to create new trends. If we have recently been able to inspire in the eighties to look shadows technicolor and manes full of curls, before we look at the seventy to look much brightness and manes shaggy; not to mention the make-up in brown tones and the hair ironed of the ninety. Now it is the turn of the decade of the sixties and their cat eyes, eye shadows in bold colors, tabs style Twiggy and the hair, carded.

Lily Collins it has been the first famous in daring with this look. In your retro look stand out mane lisa points out, the work of the stylist Gregory Russell (it’s the hairdresser of Chloe G. Moretz and Hailee Steinfeld) and the makeup with an eye shadow brilliant blue, lot of false eyelashes and a lip light, created by the makeup artist Vincent Oquendo (has make up on to Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, or Winnie Harlow). Other celebrities, such as Vannessa Hudgens or Rihanna have also uploaded photos to their accounts of Instagram with this trend and retro Gigi Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and Zendaya the look on the covers of various publications.

Venessa Hudgens, with a look very sesentero in your account of Instagram.



In addition, in the haute couture Valentinoheld in Paris last July, the models took to the catwalk with a few hairstyles that were reminiscent of Jackie Kennedy. Kaia Gerber it was one of the tops that I placed one of the 50 large wigs that were used for the show, for what they needed to have 11 hairdressers and 150 hours of work.

Kaia Gerber went with this pelucón in the last parade of haute couture of Valentino.



“This season we finally lost the fear to experiment, and to enjoy with the makeup. The return looks more elaborate,” says Baltasar Gonzalez Pinel, global director of M·A·C Spain. “In the eyes combine shades of colors of all kinds, such as green, blue, yellow, or orange, and also mix different textures. In addition, the black eyeliner it returns with great force”, he adds.

