Kris Jenner and her ‘evil hoax’ to give a lesson to Kim Kardashian

All of the alerts that were jumping last week in the clan Kardashian. The reason was no other than the unfortunate incident suffered by Kris Jenner to be assaulted by error by the safety team of the house of Kim in the exclusive suburb of Calabassas in Los Angeles when he was trying to gain access to the house by the back door. An event that fans of the clan most famous of the tv world had news through a small preview that aired during the reality show family -the popular Keeping up with the Kardashians-, being impatient and waiting to know all the details surrounding what happened. However, in the world of reality television things are not always what they seem, and what could well have been a big shock to the matriarch of the family, it was in truth a joke plotted by itself to ‘give a lesson’ to his daughter.





VIEW GALLERY







This unexpected outcome was part of the main plot of the last episode of the programme broadcast last Sunday. The entrepreneur of 63 years counted with the collaboration of her daughter Khloe to carry out their ‘ghoulish’ plan, given that it was she who gave the alarm to her sister to warn her of what was happening in your home. To get ran to the residence next to his friend, Jonathan Cheban, the wife of Kanye West was found an ambulance and her mother lying on a stretcher with a gesture of pain and being tended to by doctors. A terrible scene before the that Kim was deeply distressed.



VIEW GALLERY





Kim Kardashian worried about her mother after her security team the address by mistake

Kim Kardashian stars in the first-settled family in your new home?

It was at that moment when the former spouse of Tristan Thompson decided to put an end to the joke, exclaiming, “Mom, say it!”. Then, the expression of suffering of Kris became a mocking smile. “I got it”!he said to his daughter in laughter at his face of perplexity. His intention was to make her understand that security measures for access to his property were too extremeeven the members of his own family. “We would love to have permission so that we can get in and out of your house”, he said, to which Kim confirmed that he had received the message “loud and clear”. Even, he confessed that he had hired a double of stunts to carry out his plan.

The founder of the firm cosmetic KKW and her husband decided to increase the security measures around your environment after the terrifying assault that she suffered 3 years ago in Paris and that was very affected. Although it has largely recovered, the family has just announced the acquisition of a ranch in Wyoming in which to enjoy a quieter life in contact with nature and away from the focus of the media.



