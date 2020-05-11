Khlo Kardashian is very criticized after the joke that we did to Kourtney using something essential

In these times of health crisis where many products of the first necessity have been somewhat scarce, Khlo Kardashian I decided to play a joke to Kourtney that has not been well received by their followers.

And is that given the situation, many have opted to purchase inputs in large quantities, creating something of a shortage, one of these products is the role higinico, just the us the entrepreneur to make fun of your sister.

The presenter of television I decided to make use of this product, and as dej see in the stories in your personal account of Instagram, she covered the house of the eldest of the Kardashian with the paper.

This is what makes Mason and Koko when they have a pajama party, this is really cool, you could hear in the clip the voice of Khlo, it should be noted that her mother, Kris Jenner, also I shared the time on their networks.

This action of celebrity do not sit nothing well among their fans, who reacted quickly by calling reckless this behavior because the product is scarce.

A user on Twitter wrote: I Understand that it is only a small joke but there are people here literally fighting for the role higinico, criticizing the action heedless of the socialit.

Khlo Kardashian do not cease to appear in the eye of the hurricane is not even in full quarantine and has managed to return to cause polmica.