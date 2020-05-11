Katie Holmes says Tom Cruise will never be a true father to your daughter

First, we almost passed out when I read the cover of the magazine Star, which ensures that Katie Holmes he confessed to his daughter Suri that Tom Cruise is not his real dad. And of course, we rushed to read the article to discover that it is not that much less.

The publication ensures that, in effect, Katie and his only daughter had a talk, mother-daughter, but there were no confessions going on, but a scolding, because at the age of 13 Suri no longer is a child and has already had reactions to rebellion’s own adolescence.

Despite its header, Star note that in reality, during that conversation (which occurred during the celebration of the birthday number 13 Suri) touched the topic Tom Cruise.

“(Katie) and sat down to Suri and confirmed to him with tears what we all knew, but did not recognize from a long time ago, that Tom Cruise will never be a true father for her. The absence of Tom in the life of Suri it has become more apparent with the passing years and since there is no way to follow him to evade,” said an alleged source to the magazine.

The magazine has caused controversy with its cover.

(Star.)



The informant also said that lately Suri has misbehaved and has challenged his mother and even she has answered wrong as a result of not having her dad close to her. “It is understood that the blame for that, but Katie I had never seen your daughter before.”

The magazine also ensures that, in the absence of Tom Cruise is Jamie Foxx (romantic partner Katie since years ago), who has assumed the role of father figure and spends a lot of time to the daughter of his girlfriend.

Now, that is what sustains the issue; however, other means such as Gossip Cop or People we have been approached by a spokesperson of Holmes who says that this whole story is a lie and that is completely absurd.

Even, People recently published that Katie and Jamie you see it every time they can, living separately, and they are accustomed to be given his space. And that means that Jamie has not assumed the task of educating the daughter of his partner.