Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are separated after six years together | People and Celebrity

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are separated. So confirms magazine People after the alarms that were activated last week when the actor was seen coming out of the hand of the singer Sela Vave of a night club in Los Angeles last Friday. The american magazine awarded the information to a source from the world of music which has indicated that the rupture was the past month of may.

Both have led their separation with the same discretion with which they have carried out their relationship during the six years you have been together. The actors have been a couple since 2013 and, since then, just sat together in an official manner on the red carpet of the last MET gala, held last may 6. This event, considered the most important event of the fashion and one of the social events most relevant to New York city, the couple arrived together and his gesture was interpreted as a declaration of intentions that sparked speculation about a forthcoming wedding of the couple.

The winner of the Oscar for Ray (2004) and the protagonist of the series Dawson grows worked samples of love and leave no doubt over this quote about the love and the complicity that united them. The rumors about their relationship began in 2013 after seeing them dancing to lovey-dovey in a charity event in the Hamptons (New York) in August of that year. But it was not until September 2017 when the american media gave them officially the title of partner after going out to the light the first images of you both walking hand in hand on a beach in Malibu.

From 2018, the iron-clad armour that had been set around their relationship was relaxing. In January we sat together and smiling at the gala prior to the Grammy Awards, even though they tried to go unnoticed. And over a year later, he reached the sitting official at the Gala of the Met. During these years, various media have claimed that the discretion with which they have carried out their courtship might have been due not only to his desire to protect his private life, but also that when Katie Holmes signed their divorce from actor Tom Cruise, this included a clause that forbade the actress to make public any romantic relationship for a period of five years.







Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes in January of 2018 at the party prior to the Grammy Awards. Getty Images

What is certain is that such a wedding in Paris and in the winter that the american media claimed that he dreamed of Katie Holmes it seems that it is not part of the plans of the actress and Foxx. According to sources close to the actors, their time together is guided by their desires to enjoy one another: “When they can spend time together, make it. When you are busy and can’t, do not. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have done so for a long time”, explained to People some months ago a person who knew about their relationship. Another acquaintance of the couple gave some more data: “Katie and Jamie are seen as often as they can. It is known for years and both are excellent parents, something they also have in common. They are dedicated to their careers and give space to each other.”

After their split both kept silence. Katie Holmes go out to dinner with friends in New York or to walk their dogs along with her daughter Suri, and Jamie Foxx, unless your appointment with Sela Vave, seems focused on his family. Yesterday, the actor of 51 years, shared a photograph with his two daughters, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, 25 and 10 years, respectively. The three were in the study in which is recorded the contest Beat Shazam, which lead the actor and his daughter.