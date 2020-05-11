John Legend and Jennifer Hudson sang a live ‘Beauty and the Beast’ (and the result will make you cry)

It is no secret that one of our successes favorite Disney is the song of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ well, no matter the time or the place, when we listen to it, immediately we started to sing it and we take a minute to return to our childhood.

Disney Family Sing Alonghis new program is aired only on ABC, knows better than anyone, and that is why they invited Jennifer Hudson and John Legend to interpret the theme of the famous movie and the result, we are sure, will make you cry.

The performance of Legend and Hudson was transmitted from their homes and somehow sounded even better than if it would have been sung on the stage, don’t you think?

The special Disney also included performances of Katy Perry, Ben Platt, Keke Palmer, and Christina Aguilera.