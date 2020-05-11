IO, Sam: who is Margaret Qualley? 10 things you should know about the actress Cinema

Margaret Qualley it is the woman of the moment. With just 24 years, the young model has acted in several films, including one of Quentin Tarantino; but it is in one of the latest movies from Netflix that has been able to reach out to the world. We refer to “IO”, science fiction movie directed by Jonathan Helpert and starring the young actress alongside Anthony Mackie and Danny Huston.

This intimate drama shows a version of the Earth made uninhabitable for humans, who are left more to flee to outer space.

The film takes us to a not too distant future in which an evolution of the ecosystem turns out to be harmful to the inhabitants, the seas have turned to ammonia and the lower atmosphere is unbreathable.

Margaret Qualley alongside Anthony Mackie as the protagonists take us on “IO” to think about what we are doing wrong to take care of our planet.

“IO” is starring Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie and Danny Huston. (Photo: Netflix)

If you want to know more about the young interpreter, then we’ll leave you with some facts about his life.

She is the daughter of actress, Andy McDowell with her first husband, Paul Qualley. His early years on a ranch in Missoula, Montana. Her parents separated when she was five years old, and subsequently divided his time equally between each one. Girl, she studied dance. At the age of 14 he left home to be a ballet dancer in North Carolina. At the age of 16 Qualley decided to leave the dance to stay in New York city and started working as a model. He made his debut as a model at the age of 16 during the New York Fashion Week in 2011. First appeared on screen in 2013 playing a small role in the film of Gia Coppola, “Palo Alto”. He rose to fame in 2014, after being part of the cast of “The Leftovers”series of drama, fantasy and psychological thriller for HBO. In 2017, she starred in the Netflix movie genre dark fantasy: “Death Note”. In 2019 we see in “IO”, a series that is giving a lot to talk about for its plot: the Earth is already uninhabitable for humans and all looking to leave.

TRAILER OF “IO”