Inconceivable, the number of Netflix that puts in evidence the consequences of the violation

Toni Collette and Merritt Wever as a couple of policemen, a true crime worthy of having in around the rape, and the spaces and characters enough to close 8 chapters electrifying.

By Berta Gomez Santo Tomas

Madrid, September 27, (the Journal.Is).- With only three ingredients -a good cast, the chronicle of a dramatic occurrence and timing jitter in the narration-, Netflix usually have enough to add a series more to their catalog. The same three ingredients that could serve as a claim of Inconceivable (Unbelievable), your new miniseries: Toni Collette, and Merritt Wever as a couple of policemen, a true crime worthy of having in around the rape, and the spaces and characters enough to close 8 chapters electrifying; however, the series would be a product of the pile if it were not for the details, and the obsession of having fair and necessary part of the horror, and by doing so minimizing any possible harm to victims.

“Let’s start again from the beginning,” she says, an agent for the fourth time on the same day that reports a violation to Marie Adler (Kaitlyn Dever), the protagonist of Inconceivable. The police want all the details of the incident that had taken place that night: ‘what she wore the aggressor, what color his eyes were, how you tied back the hands, where she pulled out the condom that you used, how you know that I was doing a picture, what were you doing awake at 4 in the morning, to whom did you after what happened, you had drunk Marie, had you drugged’. Repetitive questions which, as is obvious to the viewer, it is hard to answer for those who just live a traumatic experience.

Below is a comprehensive medical examination. And start again, over and over again the same questions, now for writing. Because so goes the first chapter: as an exhibition so blatant as painful of the bad practices used by the police to interrogate a victim of sexual assault. And also as definitive proof that this time Netflix is not going to hang out with sensacionalismos twisted, but that production has been at the heart of the film narration the first-person account of the victim. In Inconceivableone , we found a Marie -it could be any other woman in your same situation – terrified and vulnerable, attempted to show that she has been raped without having any more proof that his voice, in front of an authority that prefers to think about what’s easy, what works is going to give them: that is what they are invented.

There are two reasons for that Inconceivable it is especially daunting. First, because this first chapter shows us how the pressure of these successive interrogations, together with the judgments of those around them -“this is not how it behaves a raped woman”- cause such guilt in her that she has just giving up to the truth: states that he invented it, that he never raped her. Throughout the chapter, Marie Adler is making us all a question – ‘does it really worth to report a violation?’- and the end responds to us conclusively with a “no, no one is going to listen to you, nothing will happen”.

Second, because this is a true story that happened between 2008 and 2011 in Washington and Colorado (EU). Were two reporters, Ken Armstrong and T. Christian Miller, who brought to light the facts through investigative journalism in 2015, with the that they would win after a Pulitzer prize -the prize of highest prestige in this profession.

AN INCREDIBLE STORY OF RAPE

Under the name of An Unbelievable Story of Rapethe original text was intended to denounce the consequences of a culture of rape so widespread that it is able to normalize situations as he lived with Marie.

“Many detectives would prevent sex crimes if they could”, they wrote in the report, making reference to the lack of resources to understand, for example, why it is usual that there is no absolute coherence in a story of rape. It also reflected the stigma that surrounds these victims, all of the obstacles, psychological, legal and social which need to be overcome in order to denounce and, in short, the contrast between the gravity of the offences of sexual assault, and the attention devoted to them.

Both in the research as a journalist in the series of Netflix, there is a parallel history to that of the young which is essential to understanding this story. In 2011, two detectives of Colorado, Grace Rasmussen (Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Merritt Wever), begin a joint research and thorough to realize that they were producing different cases of rape that always followed the same pattern: the victims were tied to the bed, photographed and forced to take a shower. At the scene of the crime there was nothing left, no trace of the assailant. The obvious way in which this research is just binding to the violation of Marie is part of what is expected, but is that in Inconceivableand this is always a point in favour, the spoilers matter little or nothing. What matters happens in conversations, in the drawings detail, in the faces of the protagonists and in the simple fact-but so little common – you have chosen all of these elements with precision and meaning.

It is a series of violations that do not show naked bodies of women, where she chooses to preserve her privacy, in that it does not matter your physique, or behave in a specific way, because any violation is equal to or affect in the same way. In addition, the account of the aggressor, that was in the original research, it is not important at all; instead, it is the essential, and the difficulty of telling it, the engine of the narrative, the ultimate end of the story.

“It wasn’t your job to convince me: it was my job to get to the bottom of the matter, and not what I did”, he said sorry in front of the camera years after one of the agents who interrogated Marie Adler (played by Eric Lange). And here is the last element that makes the series one of the best products of Netflix: Inconceivable it is shocking because we do not see a demon in this police, but to a common man who has committed a small error.

