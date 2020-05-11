Inconceivable: a brilliant mini-series that deals with cases of sexual abuse with feminist look



Kaitlyn Dever in a series of extraordinary based on a real case





United States, 2019

Created by:



Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon.

Script:



Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, Jennifer Schuur, Becky Mode and Michael Chabon.

Based on:



"An Unbelievable Story of Rape", article by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.

Cast:



Merritt Wever, Toni Collette, Kaitlyn Dever.

Available at:



Netflix.

Our opinion:



very good.

“A girl of 18 years said he was attacked at gunpoint. He then said he invented it. So begins our story.” With these words begins the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” (“An amazing story of violation”), written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and published in 2015 by the sites of investigative journalism ProPublica, The Marshall Project, which will eventually be published in book format, and that in 2016 he won the Pulitzer.

The article starts with the state of helplessness of Marie as a focus, this young woman is 18 years of age in 2008 was presented alone with his attorney in court to plead guilty to an indictment for false denunciation. According to police in Lynnwood (Washington), Marie invented to have been sexually abused, and the authorities demanded to pay a fine to avoid going to prison. However, as well explained by Miller and Armstrong, and that is only the beginning of the story of a teenager who lived his whole life within the system of foster homes and who, when he was about to stabilize, he was induced by two detectives to change their testimony. The fear, the ptsd, the lack of care after the attack, and the pressure of the higher authorities the lead to deny ever having been abused, and spend the following three years as a pariah social.

the miniseries of eight chapters created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon that came out this month

Netflix, adheres strongly to the real facts



(the testimonies of the victims are played

verbatim),



so we dedicated the first episode entirely to the winds of the complaint -and withdrawal – Marie (an extraordinary

Kaitlyn Dever,



in a role similar to that played in the

indie Short Term 12),



and how the system works when there is no gender policy to accompany the victims after the trauma. Lisa Cholodenko directs the chapter with that sensitivity that we saw in his feature film nominated for the Oscar

My family,



with close-ups of the face of Marie, a map of their blocked emotions, contained, buried.

In its second episode, the series slightly changes the tone, is brought forward in time (2011) and shows us the detective Karen Duvall

(Merritt Wever,



in one of the best performances of the year) by listening to other victim of a sexual assault that took place in Golden, Colorado. The script of Sussanah Grant evokes here the of

Erin Brockovich



(also his own), especially when it deals with how steadfast you can be a woman when you want to get to the truth for a greater good. Duvall speaks with the young man abused the respect of their times, without judging her, without the pressure. Immediately, and by a fortuitous accident, the detective learns who is looking for a rapist to serial, which leads her to partner with her colleague Grace Rasmussen

(Toni Collette)



to find the perpretrador, who attacks with an unmistakable

modus operandi.







Merritt Wever and Toni Collette, a great duo of the production, which is already available on the streaming platform Credit: Netflix



In this way,

it becomes a drama with elements of the genre

buddy cop,



with both women to know as they progress in the investigation, and with sequences of comic relief to soften the impact of the times testimonies, heart-rending since its verbalization, without the need of accompanying them with

flashbacks



free. That is precisely the decision narrative that take the creators of the series: what matters is the word. The word of the victim, the word of a figure of containment, the word appease instead of harass. Therefore, if the production falters when they present false suspects of violations as a resource to keep the viewer interested in the aspect

whodunit



of history, its relevance in the current conjuncture, the achieved when portraying conversations between women talking as equals, tacitly understanding what’s doubly hard it is to move around in this world only by not being a man.

Without revealing too much, just will say that the last scene, with Weaver giving humanity to a character admirable and Dever doing the same, it summarizes the goal of

as series on child sexual abuse: how important it is to listen to (and believe) a victim, how much makes the difference to assure that you are not alone.

When and where do you see it? The 8 episodes of

are already available on Netflix.