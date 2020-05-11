Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin announce they are expecting their fifth child, after which in 2019 Hilaria suffered two miscarriages.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin introduce us to her fourth child

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin walk with your kids

Without a doubt, Alec Baldwin and his wife, yoga instructor Spanish Hilaria Baldwin have received the best of news to confirm that they are expecting their fifth child after what bad passed in 2019 when Hilaria suffered two miscarriages a few months apart.

“I will let the baby do the talking because I don’t have words to express what this sound makes us feel“, announces Hilaria next to the video in which you can listen to the heart rate of the fetus. “I have just received the good news that all is well and healthy for this kid. I wanted to share this with you. So there we go again“writes Hilaria on their social networks

36 years Hilaria Baldwin will become a mother for the fifth time with the actor Alec Baldwin, 62. The couple met in 2011 and married a year later.

The fruit of their union have been born four children: Carmen Gabriela, who was born in August of 2013; Rafael, in June of 2015, Leonardo, in September 2016, and Romeo, who was born in may of 2018.

In addition, the actor is the father of the young model Ireland Baldwin, age 24, result of his relationship with the actress Kim Basinger.