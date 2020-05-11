Gina Rodriguez and Evan Rachel Wood will star movie

The Latin actress Gina Rodriguez join forces with Evan Rachel Wood to star in the new film by the independent filmmaker Miranda July, reported today the specialized medium The Hollywood Reporter.

Still untitled, this film focuses on a family of con artists, for that must be their big blow, decides to incorporate a new criminal.

Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger will also be part of the cast of this tape.

Miranda July is an artist and writer who, within the movie, called the attention of the critics thanks to his directorial debut “Me and You and Everyone We Know” (2005), which won the Golden Camera at the Cannes film Festival.

Gina Rodriguez, known for the series “Jane the Virgin”, adds thus one more film to your near future, full of new professional projects.

This same week it became known who will star in a film for the digital platform Netflix on Carmen Sandiego, the famous and elusive thief of treasures that emerged from the world of games.

This film is the second project in which Rodriguez and Netflix will collaborate on Carmen Sandiego, as the past year revealed that in 2019 will be launching a series of animation on this character with the voice of the interpreter of puerto rican origin.

The Latin, which won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series for “Jane the Virgin”, it will also lead the “remake” of the mexican film “Miss bala” (2011), prepared by the american filmmaker named Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”, 2008).

Also, Rodriguez has plans to star in and produce the film “Someone Great”, a romantic comedy that will distribute the digital platform Netflix and will feature the address of the debutante Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

nrv