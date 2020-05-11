From princess to empress, Elle Fanning will play a monarch Russian

The lines between history and fiction will make one just as can be seen in the progress of the new series from Hulu, ‘The Great’, in which Elle Fanning will be Catherine the great.

In addition to being the older sister of Dakota Fanning, Elle is known for her career as an actress and model in the that has given life to Alice Dainard in ” Super 8’ and princess Aurora in the two films ‘Maleficent’.

Now it will be turn for the actress to give life to the one who was the empress of Russia for 34 years to the late 1700s, but during their empire brought Europe’s legal philosophy, moral and political, in addition to medicine, art, culture and education.

‘The Great’ this is a true account that contains the spirit of the farce and mixing comedic moments and dramatic.

The creator, writer and executive producer Tony McNamara, the executive producer Marian Macgowan and co-stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult have been expressed in interviews his feeling in regard to the series.

McNamara said that it is not really a fan of the series of time, despite the fact that he has written two of them in ‘The Favourite’ and ‘The Great’although the latter wrote and produced for her the theatrical version and saw that it worked comically and not to subsequently make the television production.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TU5qkuZijA4(/embed)

Elle Fanning will be Catherine the great and the american spoke of the fact of work in his first comedysaying that it took “a little bit of time to get used to the rhythm” but I was very happy to read the text of McNamara.

The actress said that over the recordings he has learned to “do not feel ashamed“in addition to relate more with the ability of Catherine to manipulate people.

Nicholas Hoult, known for his role as Beast in the latest film ‘X-Men’ plays Peter III, who, according to him, “follow the steps of Peter the Great, living in the shadow of his father, and has problems freudian with his mother”.

To know the end result will have to wait, as the date for the premiere of ‘The Great’ is the 15 of may on Hulu, while it is unknown when it will come to the rest of the countries that do not have the service.