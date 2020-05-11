Evangeline Lilly wanted to be princess Leia in the film ‘Star Wars’ Shows International

The renowned actress Evangeline Lilly who stars in the film ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ of the Universe film Marvel made a peculiar confession during his participation in the Fan Expo Boston.

The canadian actress revealed that when she heard that J. J. Abrams, with whom he worked on the series ‘Lost’, was readying a new movie ‘Star Wars’ decided to “move its influences” to request a role on the tape.

Evangeline Lilly told that he has asked another one of the producers of ‘Lost’ (perhaps Bryan Burk) to talk with Abrams and give him his message to the director: “I want to be Leia. Make Me Leia!”, referred to by the actress.

“When J. J. Abrams announced that he was going to make his first film Star WarsI walked up to his production partner, for the first time since ‘Lost’ ended. I had never asked anything before, and I said, ” I Want to be Leia! Make Me Leia!’, told Lilly during the Fan Expo Boston.

Evangeline Lilly at Fan Expo Boston • August 12, 2018 pic.twitter.com/GYFaAK4sq8 — Daily Evangeline Lilly (@evangelinedaiIy) August 13, 2018

However, for this film, the production had already decided that the old protagonists of ‘Star Wars’ assume the main roles of this tape. So, as Carrie Fisher, the iconic princess Leia, he resumed his role in ‘The awakening force’.