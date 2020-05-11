Evangeline Lilly discards to make a film solo for The Wasp

The canadian actress Evangeline Lillywho coprotagoniza next to Paul Rudd the hit movie Ant-Man and The Wasp, he confessed that he would prefer his character The Wasp you do not have a movie solo.

“I really do not like the idea of a movie solo, because Ant-Man and The Wasp from the beginning of the comics are always a team. And they are indeed as the only true and decent in the Universe film Marvel, otherwise only are a lot of individuals. I love what regarding the computer, I love to see the interaction between The Wasp and Ant-Manm, and vice versa. For me it is the most fun part of the movie,” said Lilly, during the Fan Expo Boston.

Also, Lilly added that the franchise Ant-Man has always been based on the interactions that keep the three main characters. “The chemistry of Hank (Michael Douglas), Scott (Rudd) and Hope (Lilly) is too contagious as to be broken”, he argued.

Although Ant-Man and The Wasp not had the same results as its predecessor, the character played by Lilly managed to be one of the most beloved of 2018, so that it would not be surprising that Disney decided to make a film solo to The Wasp.

However, the veteran actress -who also formed part of the series Lost and the movie The Hobbit– previously stressed that he would like to see a movie of this universe with a team of only the superheroínas Marvel.

Lilly said, during an interview to a british, that you would like the team of heroines for this film was composed by Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Natasha Romanoff /The Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).