Elle Fanning proves that a simple design can also impact on the red carpet ( or the look of wedding version 2020)

The actress walked the carpet of the 40th London Critics ‘Circle Film Awards 2020 with a bridal look (something that we see more and more followed on the red carpet) very current, simple, and super chic.

You do not need a design too pompous or extravagant for walking on the red carpet. This was demonstrated by Elle Fanning stood out on the red carpet of the 40th London Critics ‘Circle Film Awards 2020, held at the hotel The May Fair in London on Thursday night.

The actress drew attention with a bridal look tailored. The latest trend in red carpet are the wedding dresses. In the case of Elle Fanning, we tried a design in colour of butter, for a wedding very current.

Took a pulling back with runner low, eye shadow, shiny, silvery, pink blush and gloss. A beauty look that’s romantic and delicate.

The dress in the look book Ralph Lauren and Elle Fanning.

With styling by Samantha McMillen, Elle Fanning wore a dress from the Pre-Fall collection 2020 by Ralph Lauren, shoes, jewel of Jimmy Choo and choker of diamonds from Chopard.

The gown with strapless neckline, it widens at the waist to finish at skirt a-line skirts. The fabric had stripes, textured and the dress had pockets. Very chic.