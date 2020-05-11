Death Stranding will also have to Conan O’brien as a NPC

Among the many things that is going to be Death Strandinga notable facet of meeting of friends of Kojima, being the presenter Conan O’brien the last to confirm its presence in the video game for PS4.

It has recently been spoken of the game in the program of O’brien and the reason is that he himself appears as an NPC in the same way that it did Geoff Keighley. Literally their appearances are identical, because they appear as holograms on the basis that Sam should visit to connect the cities of the united States.

Conan O’brien appears as a prepper, “The Wondering MC” in DS. You get “Sea Otter Suit” when you get connected with him. With this suit, you’ll be able to swim easily in the river, you won’t be drifted away! BB would be happy as well. 👍🌈🦀☔️🐟🐋🐬💀👶✋🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/nIsw5JS5t0 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 24, 2019

Kojima explained on Twitter that connect with O’brien gives a cap of otter that will allow us to swim faster within the game. In the video you can see how it works this hat and the curious animations that can be performed by bringing it since.

Death Stranding is a parade of stars and guests from the world of film and television. In the cast are Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lindsay Wagner, Margaret Qualley, Nicolas Winding Refn and many more.