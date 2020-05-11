Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra teach us that you can always be grotesque (+ Photo)

Dave Navarro (46 years old) and Carmen Electra (42) were married between 2003 and 2006, but the time apart has not made to stop feeling the need to be in contact.

During the red carpet of the Revolver Golden Gods in Los Angeles opted to give their fans a selfie a little grotesque. Did a stroke of palms but with their tongues.

Navarro he published the image in Twitter and he wrote: “Maybe you will be lucky with this one, this night.”

You’ve probably tried a little bit of lighthearted fun as it is rumored that Electra is in partner with Such Cooperman, owner of a clothing line.

When the former spouses divorced eight years ago, the guitarist of Jane’s Addiction he assured that they would continue as friends: “What do you mean amicable separation?”, wrote Navarro in his blog in 2006. “It means that Carmen and I love them, and we are and always will be the best of friends. In fact, we are supporting you in this precise moment”.