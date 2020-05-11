Christina Aguilera: what a loss of popularity or the black hand?

Christina Aguilera has been one of the girls prodigy the television has catapulted to fame, but has gone from stardom to the demise in a matter of a few years. Some culpabilizan to their personal problems, while others point to a black hand in the industry. So today we are going to attempt to decrypt it.

Very small, the harsh childhood that he lived through the fault of a father violent, pushed directly into the world of music. After some appearance in television programs sporadicallyChristina joined the Mickey Mouse Clubnext to Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. These television appearances in the united States, catapulted Christina to fame at the national level, becoming another one of the young wonders of the decade of the 90’s.

In 1999, Christina Aguilera start your solo career releasing their self-titled album. In it, two singles got to number one in the united States, and the singer was her first Grammy to the best singer revelation. But it was not until the arrival in 2002 of Strippedthat the singer did not show your authentic facet. Songs such as ‘Beautiful’ or ‘Fighter’, the launched directly into the stratosphere of international fame, on which resounded the echo of the nickname “the new princess of pop”.

In 2006, she came Back To Basics. With this fourth studio album the singer returned to get critics in your pocket, which they catalogued with five stars in the majority of web sites. The image of the singer changed again, being the reincarnation of some stars of the Hollywood of the early twentieth century. It was then when, for the first time, Christina Aguilera performed a world tour, bringing their shows outside of the united States. And it is not surprising, since Back To Basics included one of the hymns of the singer, ‘Hurts’.

Christina Aguilera decided that the time had come to innovate (even more) in his career, so in 2009, came Bionic. The sound very personal of this work, was not finished to convince the entire world, since it became the album less sold of the singer. The failure this album was added to the film she herself starred in in 2010, Burlesque, passed without penalty or glory, leaving a good interpretation of the singer, but a movie that surely will not remain in the memory of the people.

Your sixth album, Lotus, was launched in 2012. With the precedent of the success of Christina along to Maroon 5 with the theme ‘Moves Like Jagger’, it was not expected that the criticism received with pleasure the disc. Although the album did not bring about any simple recognized internationally, during the presentation of the work, is revealed one of the big hits of the singer: his collaboration with Pitbull in ‘Feel This Moment‘. Just the following year, her record label, RCA Records, did not want to publish their next studio album, which the singer focused on his participation in the north american edition of The Voice, a program that has left after 6 seasons, to ensure that the format had stopped searching for the best voice and who only looked for the time on television.

The anxiety and the bad times experienced by the discussions with your former spouseas well as fighting with his record label took a toll on the singer, who changed brutally with their physical appearance between 2013 and 2017. This made the people cebara with her through the social networks, increasing even more the pressure towards the singer, who walked away from the world record for a couple of years.

Christina Aguilera in 2018 to the left, and in 2013, the right / Getty

Why the bad vibes with his record label?

Some of the us media claim that the singer is too demanding with them: he likes to control down to the last detail, and if she doesn’t like something… it says so in public! According to the record, she has not focused on the music and has focused on “other aspects of your life, as to be a mother” and that has stay away from modern music, and competitive. In addition, it also ensures that Christina Aguilera does not come in reason, and do not leave to consult to reorient their music.

Thus, many argue that the progressive loss of popularity of Christina Aguilerathat has gone from having a great international projection to stay in a secondary role in the first division of the pop world, is due to its lack of hits at the time of composing his music, as well as some of the decisions she has made in her life. But, what if it’s really the singer, it was a pain in the head constant to his record label -who also had been seen as the popularity of the singer had fallen into a tailspin-and has started a boycott in the shade to end your musical career? Conspiracy theories aside, currently the singer is doing a residence in Las Vegas and it has some hundreds of millions of dollars in your bank. Nothing wrong…

Congratulations, Christina!