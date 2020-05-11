Ashley Tisdale returns to the music with a new album, The Century of Torreon

The american actress and singer Ashley Tisdale announced the release of their third record material, titled Symptoms, which will go on the market in the Fall, through its recent label Big Noise.

This star, who appeared in the movie High School Musical stated that he is very excited by the plate, for the which he took all the time necessary, with the help of producer John Feldmann.

He added that during the recent four years he was going in and out of the recording studio, together with Feldmann, with whom he has made a disk, which is considered to be fairly authentic.

“I’ve co-written all the songs on the album, is very personal to me, I hope to share it with all,” said the blonde artist, who has not got a CD from Guilty Pleasure, 2009.

While Feldmann said that it was a pleasure to work on this project, so I can’t wait for all the world to hear this.

“We collaborated with some writers amazing on this record, and I think that the nine years of waiting have been worth it,” he said according to the portal Billboard.