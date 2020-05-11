Ashley Tisdale is in the center of the criticism for a few tweets about the new video clip of Taylor Swift

Despite the rumors, Ashley Tisdale it is said fan Taylor Swiftbut…

For a strange reason the fans of the protagonist of High School Musical claim otherwise after the actress posted tweets (that were deleted) about the music that divides people. According to the information of Perez Hiltonthis was the message:

“It is assumed that the music is to unite. When we have artists that stand in opposition to the people to generate controversy… The art suffers. When do we cease to annoy others and begin to come together being that we live in a world that does exactly that?” was the tweet that Ashley posted.

To the claims of some swifties, the actress came out to clear things up, stating that it was not referring to anyone in particular, although the time they released that message coincides with the release of the controversial song of Taylor.

During the world premiere of the music video Look What You Made Me DoAshley gave his approval and wrote: “The video of #lookwhatyoumademedo was insanamente good. Do not make videos as well. What a thrill!”. However, again, the famous erased the posting… Why?

For if this were not enough in this sea of doubts, Ashley shared in your account of Instagram (left for peace Twitter) a clip of the video with the message “MONDAY… I Come for you.”

