Ant-Man and the Wasp – Evangeline Lilly reveals a scene postcréditos different

It seems that the surprising (to the few than expected if you have seen Avengers: Infinity War) scene postcréditos of Ant-Man and Wasp would have been designed slightly differently to how we saw it in the cinema. At least, so says the actress Evangeline Lilly.

From this point on there will be SPOILERS from Ant-Man and the Wasp

As well you will recall, in the scene postcréditos of Ant-Man and the Wasp we saw the consequences of the famous snap of Thanos among the protagonists of the film directed by Peyton Reed. In it we saw Scott Lang trying to get in contact with the Wasp, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne for him to be taken out of the Kingdom Quantum. However, the change of plane, we saw that these had already been turned to dust, leaving Scott atrapadado in the Microverso. Now, Evangeline Lilly has revealed that the scene was to have been presented a little differently.

“Gave Me a giggle when I saw the final product, because it basically eliminated our reactions completely and became ashes,” said the actress before adding that the change was “much more dramatic and it worked very well for the scene”. As to the why of the change, says the interpreter, it was because they “ruined” when you have no idea what that was supposed to be happening.

“Oh, none of us knew what we were doing! I think that what did seem a little more like an ascent to heaven that any type of negative event and scary,” he said Evangeline Lilly. “This is one of the last days of filming of the whole movie and, you know, we read about the Clicking. At that time, still didn’t know exactly what that was, and is because we had not seen or participated in the launch of Infinity War. We knew, as the basic idea. We knew Thanos was in disappointment of the fingers and the people had disappeared, but we didn’t know… had Not seen Tom Holland screaming and begging him to Iron Man to ‘please, please, please, I don’t want to go, I don’t want to go’ and had not seen the emotion or the drama or the type of distress and perhaps pain around the incineration or the Snap when we were shooting. I don’t think Peyton really knew how I was supposed to be so, because none of us had been part of Avengers: Infinity War”.

Seeing these statements, for our part we are quite happy with that Peyton Reed you have chosen to make the scene postcréditos of Ant-Man and the Wasp this way instead of as it was originally conceived. Do you what do you think?

