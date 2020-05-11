Adrienne Bailon Stuns In Teeny Bikini And Oversized White Button Up Shirt

Adrienne Bailon shared a lot of different types of lace she playfully posing in a bikini and a large drop-down button of the top of her Instagram, giving a treatment to all of the 4.9 million of his followers.

Bailon — who is also known by her married name of Adrienne Houghton, has released a set of fiery photos starting with a polaroid montage of nine photos. Adrienne shows the different sides of your vibrant personality through the poses; including kissy faces, hand in the hair and posing on four legs.

The following picture shows the Waveform of the knees on a couch as their hands in their hair. His hair is styled in a half-up half-down ponytail with bouncy curls all over. The shirt buttons completely covers the arms and upper chest, but it does little to cover her cleavage. The bikini features a pattern similar to that of Burberry, adjust their assets to perfection. His toned stomach was the star of the show, and her slender thighs was a close second.

View this message in Instagram vintage ???? she get it from her mom… A post shared by Adrienne Eliza Houghton (@adriennebailon) May 9, 2020 at 10:16pm PDT

The Real panelist was sporting the baby boho hoop earrings of your line of jewelry, XIXI. She also rocked a thick gold bracelet and black sunglasses. Your wedding ring of the bridegroom of Israel Houghton can be seen in his left hand. The only makeup visible is her arched eyebrows and a shade of brown on your lips.

The third presentation showed the former Cheetah Girls singer in the same kneeling pose, with just a different facial expression. She looked up as his right hand remained in his hair. The fourth slide is shown a risque shot of Wave, pulling their funds down a little, revealing a light tan line at the top of your left thigh.

In just an hour after publishing, the Emmy-winning talk show host received more than 55,300 likes and over 600 comments from fans complimenting your bikini body.

“This environment is all,” wrote one fan, the addition of a fire-flame emoji.

“The summer body ready….periodtt!”, commented another fan.

“Yasssss Adrienne! You make me want to be a better version of myself!”, commented a third user.

“Omg Ade I thought this was a Flashback of ur 20 years old,” wrote a fourth fan.

Bailon has been turning the heat on Instagram with bikini shots and scantily clad outfits, probably to show his

20 pounds of weight loss and lifestyle change. May 1, announced the loss of weight with a post of her in a black bikini and light makeup. She explains in the post that she had not worn a bathing suit since losing the weight.