Zac Efron Instagram: Lily Collins and Alexandra Daddario in rumors of a possible romance with actor | Calls | Pictures and video | Entertainment

The love life of Hollywood actor Zac Efron, 31 years old, continues to generate headlines, then that Star magazine linked with his ex-girlfriend, actress and model british-american Lily Collins, daughter of musician Phil Collins; with whom he had a secret affair until June 2012.

According to the above-mentioned publication, the couple have resumed their relationship after participating in the film “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile”, tape biographical data about the serial killer and necrófilo Ted Bundy, character played by Zac Efron; and where Lily Collins plays the partner of the psychopath, Liz Kendall.

YOU CAN SEE: Zac Efron: a study of his life and loving the movies and series that he has starred in a

“They’ve had nights amazing together. Have always had a spark, and they were very good together, but at that time, Zac was a big star, and Lily was still starting out,” said a source quoted by Star.

These rumors became stronger after the ending of the recordings, the couple was captured board in various places, such as asserts the above-mentioned publication.

Zac Efron and Lily Collins during the premiere of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” April 2019. (PHOTO: Instagram)

YOU CAN SEE: Zac Efron would be Troy Bolton in the series of “High School Musical” Disney+

However, Zac –who rose to fame after participating in the series musical of “High School Musical” for Disney – recently published several photos on his account of Instagram, with the actress Alexandra Daddario, 33 years old, known for his character Annabeth Chase in the films of “Percy Jackson”.

The images correspond to the segment “Gym Time W” that the actor has on his YouTube channel, to which were invited to participate your ex-partner in Baywatch, Alexandra Daddario.

However, after the publication of the images there was no shortage of comments from the followers of the actor highlighting the good chemistry with the actress, and the nice couple that would be together, a situation that the actor has not commented.