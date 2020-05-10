What’s new with Christina Aguilera, Tiesto and Taylor Swift will liven up our weekend

Friday become the best day of the week to submit new musical themesand so what we’re seeing week after week. On this occasion, Christian Aguilera returns to be the protagonist releasing a ballad next to the artist A Great Big World, although it is not the only one: Taylor SwiftAnne-Marie, Galantis and Tiësto will be with us at all hours with their new singles.

Taylor Swift – The Man

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbEekLA7J3Y(/embed)

We’re big fans of Taylor Swift -more after watching her documentary on Netflix, and with his back to their new songs have become a real loop. Of his latest work we find The Mana single 100% Taylor Swift promises not to go unnoticed.

Anne-Marie – Birthday

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egVAW6l_QU8(/embed)

Dressed with the famous minidress white ROTATE, Anne-Marie presents us with his new single called Birthday. If it’s your birthday touch to celebrate it in a big way, and this song may be perfect to have it in the background.

Tiësto – Blue

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIw508aafBA(/embed)

Tiësto has become, and he does it by the big door. Taking advantage of the arrival of the weekend, the dj has released a new single called Blue. Buenrollera, cool and perfect for this weekend (and all season).

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World – Fall On Me

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALYfY3py8QU(/embed)

At times, our mind asks us a ballad: either to dream, to cry or to hide from reality, this week Christina Aguilera presents to us his latest work together A Great Big World. Under the title of Fall On Methis song promises to be perfect for the special moments.

Galantis & John Newman – Hurricane

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaecgybiSgI(/embed)

If last week you were showing a new single Galantisthis weekend they launch a new one accompanied by John Newman: Hurricane. Is to start to listen to him and know that we are facing a temón of those that leave their mark.

Photos | Instagram @xtina