What other stars have said about Kris Jenner (good and bad)

Kris Jenner could be called a true ‘queen creative’. The mother of eight children, 64 years of age brought his family to the zenith of success through hard work and business skills. She is the brains behind (and the executive producer of) Keeping Up with the Kardashians. This show has brought much success to Kris and his family.

Kris had four children with her ex-husband, the late Robert Kardashian and had an affair with Todd Waterman simultaneously. She divorced Robert and married a former olympian, Caitlyn Jenner (then known as Bruce Jenner). Later she gave birth to Kendall and Kylie.

Kris helped his new spouse to build a successful career as a speaker motivating. Bruce made the transition to Caitlyn after divorcing Kris. Kris Jenner is loved and hated: it is criticized and praised. Here are 15 good things and not so good that other celebrities have to say about Kris Jenner!

15 Paris Hilton loves her aunt favorite

Hilton, the famous socialite american, is absolutely amazed of Kris Jenner. Paris believes that Kris is the epitome of the power of the girls and said: “I know her since she was a little girl, and is an entrepreneur and a family as amazing and I consider it one of my aunts. I’ve known like my whole life. I love it very much “.

14 Kris was “very important” for Katy Perry

The Kardashian are close friends of Katy Perry, now pregnant. Katy and Kris are called best friends and hang out together often. In fact, the singer of Roar called Kris “very important” to her. In may 2015, Katy Perry told Entertainment Tonight: “She has a great sense of humor and is like the mother of all”.

13 KUWTK was the best contribution of Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest, the well-known presenter / producer of television, helped to give life to Keeping Up with The Kardashians around 2007, and believes that the program is your most important contribution to the world of entertainment. He gave much credit to the mother and her family, by addressing issues amazing with ease during the episodes of KUWTK. He admitted that he “loved” to that family.

12 Ellen accused Kris of make it sick

The comedian and host, Ellen DeGeneres, formed a link with Kris over the years. The two enthralled the audience with his fun and entertaining conversation in the program of Ellen. An example was in 2019. Ellen said, in jest, that Kris gave him an infection during the interview. She stated that Kris became so ill that caused a “war”.

11 Wendy called it “worthy”

Williams has been critical of the parenting style of the mother in the past. Now, things have evolved between her and Kim, and have joined. As he spoke of it recently, Wendy said: “Kris deserves fully all the success that you have. This woman works hard … “. He added that you have the phone numbers of each one and talk about the work.

10 Caitlyn said that Kris used it

Jenner is the ex-husband of Kris and has had a gender transition. Caitlyn said that Kris knew that she (Caitlyn) was transgender, but continued forward with the relationship to use to your ex-spouse olympic as a “punching bag”. Caitlyn said to the media: “The people would see how ill-treated me. She controlled the money. “

9 Esther said that Kris was a traitor

Esther Jenner, the ex-mother-in-law of Kris, not that I wanted too. In an exclusive interview, Esther said that Kris was really a “monster controller”. He stated that Kris could insult anyone with a smile on his face, and that Kris was a traitor … and even for the grandchildren of Esther! This will hurt me more to Esther.

8 Melanie Griffith called Kris his best friend

Griffith, who is an actress phenomenal, he called Kris a best friend, as reported by Metro. Melanie praises Kris and is excited about her: “she(Kris) is very funny, so intelligent, so normal and so loving … When I had surgery on the back, she was there, and brought me a chopped salad! ” That is a true friend, right?

7 Drake thinks Kris is the “queen” and the “boss”

A family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners said that Drake considers that the family members of the Kar-Jenner they are a good group of people and that she liked Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and the rest of the family. Drake likes more Kris: “The queen of everything, Kris Jenner, is my favorite. She’s the boss.” The friendship of Drake with the family began when Drake attended the celebration of the birthday of Kylie in 2013.

6 Kris gave personal advice to Cardi B

Cardi B is a person outside of the family that Kris Jenner guide and advise, as he does with his own children. Cardi said: “Kris told me:” people will speak ill of you, but in reality it does not matter while you win money. “ She felt that Kris was right. Despite the criticism, Kris has earned a lot of money with their duties of mom.

5 Brody called it “a mother’s unbelievable,”

Speaking with the Mirror in 2015, Brody Jenner, who is the son of Caitlyn, revealed that he has not spoken with Kris at all, not because he did not like it, but because he was very busy. Although he called to Kris, “a mother’s amazing” and very smart, said that, because of the dramatic divorce between Kim and Caitlyn, the Kardashian’s were no longer such an important part of your life.

4 Tim Gunn was sarcastic about Kris and your family

Gunn, who is a fashion icon, doesn’t like Kris and your family. Cosmopolitan reported a joke grim Gunn. He said that if someone asked her for advice on fashion, only I would say that the things you use the family Kardashian should be avoided at all costs. That was a comment quite sarcastic.

3 Denise Nicole accused Kris of to take advantage of the death of a friend

In 2011, Kris released Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, which is a memoir of his life. In the book, he wrote about the tragic disappearance of Nicole Brown Simpson. The sister Nicole, Denise Brown, who called Kris “pathetic” by opening the wound again. Denise said: “Nicole has been dead for 17 years. Please, Kris, don’t take advantage of the horrible death of my sister. “

2 Gladys had a great time with Kris

A Kris-hater chose the mother by posting a picture of herself with Gladys Knight on Instagram and call to Gladys her best friend. The enemy called it a publicity stunt. However, Gladys seemed to love and appreciate the closeness and said: “Hello, Kris Jenner! I spent a time so WONDERFUL with you yesterday in your beautiful home!

1 Jennifer Lawrence loved his show

The american actress, Jennifer Lawrence, who is a friend of Kris Jenner, he adores the family Kardashian and loves to go out with them. Kim revealed that she found the actress in New York, in an elevator, and he said that Jennifer told him: “I love your show!” Jen cried out the words in the lobby when the elevator doors started to close.

