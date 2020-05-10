What is making the cast of Victorious now?

You are cordially invited to the meeting of 10 years of the school Hollywood Arts.
Victorious it premiered on march 27, 2010, introducing the spectators to Victoria Justice as the next leader of Nickelodeon, and, who to that time was unknown, Ariana Grande as the redhead that would play as the comic relief.
And a lot has changed during those 10 years to several stars of the series.
Look at what they are doing, its members today. Even, which partner produced several of the hits of Ariana Grande. I look at him in the video!
The musical comedy has aired for four seasons and had a Spin-off before reaching its abrupt end in February 2013. After seven years since its conclusion, several of its members have remained close during the past few years and have even talked about the possibility of a meeting.
“All they want to do it, we’re all friends,” said Elizabeth Gillies during an interview on the show Zach Sang, with regard to the possibility of making a film for television. “We want to do it, the fans deserve it. I don’t know when you go to pass, we are already very old. But no matter, we will do so when it is, even if we are in a wheelchair (laughs), and they should, it was so anticlimático. Since it is the anniversary of 10 years. It is time”.
