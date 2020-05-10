‘Westworld’: A haunting, Dolores starred in the trailer of season 3

We’re only one month of the launch of season 3 of Westworldand HBO has wanted to increase the anticipation with a new trailer.

“I was born in this world, and my first memories are painful,” says the character of the Pains of Evan Rachel Wood , when it enters a new space that we do not yet know. “For my species, there was a place to which we were never allowed to go, a place to which we were never allowed to see: your world”.

After uttering those words, a vehicle flying that looks like a drone flies over the water towards a city: it seems that this time Westworld will leave the park of attractions particular to explore what is happening in the real world this season.

Next to Wood in this third season are also Thandie Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright. Aaron Paul joins them as a new member of the cast, like Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

The trailer also introduces interactions between Pain and the character of Paul, as he asks who she is and she tells him that they are very similar. “You put him in a cage, they decided what would be your life. I did the same thing,” she says.

We will have to wait even a few weeks to see what we have in store for these new chapters.