Watch the new trailer for “Emma”

Photo: Via Universal Pictures

New developments on “Emma” have been published, including the trailer and a series of posters that feature the main characters.

The adaptation of the acclaimed novel of Jane Austen it will be directed by Autumn de Wilde and that will also be his directorial debut.









It might also interest you: Watch the trailer for “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Anya Taylor-Joy interpret the main character. The cast also will be formed by Mia Goth, Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn, Callum Turner, Miranda Hart, Josh O’connor and Tanya Reynolds.

Photo: Via Universal Pictures



Photo: Via Universal Pictures



Photo: Via Universal Pictures



Photo: Via Universal Pictures



Photo: Via Universal Pictures



Photo: Via Universal Pictures



“Emma” hit theaters on the 21st of February.