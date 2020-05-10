VIDEO: you Have to see Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett singing the hits of Victorious

Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett invaded of nostalgia to the fans Victorious, as it began to sing the soundtrack of the series on Disney…

Ariana and Matt were part of the successful series of Nickelodeon, Victorious, artists interpreted to Cat and Robbie respectively, and have since been best friends.

Recently Ari and Matt made a trip super fun to Disenyland, and could not avoid to get to sing, but the fans were fascinated when they realized that they were singing “Freak the Freak Out” and “All I Want Is Everything”, songs that are part of the soundtrack of Victorious.

Matt shared the videos in their stories of Instagram, and tagged Victoria Justice, ensuring that he would love to be with them singing the songs.

Matt Bennett apareceu em seu Instagram Stories cantando músicas da trilha sonora de “Victorious” com Ariana Grande! pic.twitter.com/q4r44hYx9n — Info Ariana Mídia – @infoari (@infoarimidia5) January 28, 2020

From some time ago came rumors that a return of Victorious would be on the way; however, nothing has been confirmed, but several members of the cast have spoken out in favor.

How would you like Victorious return to television with a new season?

