Victoria Justice does not feel support from their fans

We have seen it grow to Victoria Justice in the multiple series where it has gone, and recently revealed in an interview with the magazine NKD many of her fans have abandoned it for some roles that you have chosen to interpret. An example was his role in The Rocky Horror Picture Showwhere many fans did not agree and left her to follow in their social networks.

Victoria he said:

“Many people think that once you are an actor on Nickelodeon, you can’t do anything more. I do not think you realize that being on Nickelodeon or Disney is a style of acting and does not mean that is the only thing you can do. Many of my fans are international, so I don’t think many of them understand. But a few were not accustomed to see me in a role as well. It was difficult for them to get the idea.”

Despite this, she is proud of this project…

“I’m super proud of the way it came out. All what we are. I’m not sure of the path you will take, so we have to see how it goes.”

We are very happy for the star and who wants to grow as an actress!

