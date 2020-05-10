Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale were bridesmaids in the wedding of an actor in PLL

The friendship between Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale is still alive and best ever, well, recently reunited and it was quite a sensation for the followers of these two gorgeous celebrities.

Since they appeared together in the movies High School Musical, they became excellent friends, and always mentioned how important it is to the one for the other.

The two best friends met when they were bridesmaids in the wedding of some friends of his, Brant Daugherty, actor who gave life to Noel Kahn in Pretty Little Liars. The two beautiful actresses wore a gray dress that to look sensational.

Ashley públicó a video on his account of Instagram that title: “We’re ready for you @kimhildalgo”.

While Vanessa posted a photo alongside the other bridesmaids, all wearing spectacular!

Friendship goals!