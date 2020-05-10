This is the only ‘but’ Maddie Ziegler has with her boyfriend Jack Kelly

If for any mortal, love is something difficult, for a celebrity it is even more so when there are thousands of miles of distance between you and your partner, right? Maddie Ziegler?
As you know, Maddie is living one of the best most precious moments of a teenager, the first love. Her boyfriend Jack Kelly it has been converted from almost a year ago on THE main character of their social networks, with photos, videos, and messages, very sweet. The couple is adored, however, suffers for this small but important detail: The distance.
The life of the actress practically takes place in Los Angeles. Its work agenda will demand work full time in that city. The Jack, in Australia. This has been a challenge.
“The most difficult part is the difference of hours, obviously,” said Maddie in a video on YouTube. “Most people would believe that the communication is difficult, but we talked on FaceTime literally all day, we don’t stop to send us messages, this really works, because it is our (routine) normal”.
But this ‘love away’ has a great advantage:
“The reason that our distance relationship is really important to us is because it makes the time we spend together is very special, it makes us appreciate when we’re together.”