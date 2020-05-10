The series and films which are making their debut on Netflix next week







(CRHoy.com) Netflix receives the last week of September with new releases, both for the faithful seriéfilos as lovers. In terms of series, in addition to releasing the first original series from Ryan Murphy for the streaming platform, Netflix will provide its users with the last season of “Vis a Vis”.

Also there will be some big new releases in movies, as in the case of “I, Tonya” starring Margot Robbie or “The dark side of the moon” with the veteran in the cine Dexter Michael C. Hall as the protagonist.

Glitch – Season 3

A police officer, a medical doctor, and six people have just come out of their graves, are the stars of “Glitch”. Yes, six individuals who have returned from beyond, that of the night to the morning walk as if nothing in the streets of a town in Australia. To find an explanation to this mysterious event, the agent James Hayes and dr. Elishia McKeller together to try to desvelarlo.

Premiere: September 25,







The Politician

Netflix “promises everything” with his new original fiction, “The Politician“. Of the hand of the creator of “American Horror Story” and “Glee”, Ryan Murphy, comes to the platform this unique comedy starring Ben Platt.

The actor plays Payton Hobart, a young student whose only ambition in life is, nothing more and nothing less, than becoming the president of the united States. Even though he knows that is still a long way to go to get to fulfill his dream, is ready to do anything in order to become the new tenant of the white house.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott, and January Jones are a few of the performers who star in this new production along to Platt. Throughout these first eight episodes of this first season of the fiction that has already been renewed for a second season.

Premiere: September 27,







Skylines

Set in Frankfurt, “Skylines” tells the story of a hip-hop producer that are involved in the world of drug trafficking when signing a contract with a label linked to the business of organized crime.

Premiere: September 27,







The Marginal – Season 3

Premiering on the platform the new edition of the series argentina “The Marginal”, in which the agent Miguel Palacios you must change identity in order to infiltrate a prison, with the aim of discovering who or who are the responsible for the abduction of the daughter of a judge.

Premiere: September 27,







