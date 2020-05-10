The series and films which are making their debut on Netflix next week

(CRHoy.com) Netflix receives the last week of September with new releases, both for the faithful seriéfilos as lovers. In terms of series, in addition to releasing the first original series from Ryan Murphy for the streaming platform, Netflix will provide its users with the last season of “Vis a Vis”.
Also there will be some big new releases in movies, as in the case of “I, Tonya” starring Margot Robbie or “The dark side of the moon” with the veteran in the cine Dexter Michael C. Hall as the protagonist.
Glitch – Season 3
A police officer, a medical doctor, and six people have just come out of their graves, are the stars of “Glitch”. Yes, six individuals who have returned from beyond, that of the night to the morning walk as if nothing in the streets of a town in Australia. To find an explanation to this mysterious event, the agent James Hayes and dr. Elishia McKeller together to try to desvelarlo.
Premiere: September 25,
The Politician
Netflix “promises everything” with his new original fiction, “The Politician“. Of the hand of the creator of “American Horror Story” and “Glee”, Ryan Murphy, comes to the platform this unique comedy starring Ben Platt.
The actor plays Payton Hobart, a young student whose only ambition in life is, nothing more and nothing less, than becoming the president of the united States. Even though he knows that is still a long way to go to get to fulfill his dream, is ready to do anything in order to become the new tenant of the white house.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Lucy Boynton, Zoey Deutch, Benjamin Barrett, Bob Balaban, Dylan McDermott, and January Jones are a few of the performers who star in this new production along to Platt. Throughout these first eight episodes of this first season of the fiction that has already been renewed for a second season.
Premiere: September 27,
Skylines
Set in Frankfurt, “Skylines” tells the story of a hip-hop producer that are involved in the world of drug trafficking when signing a contract with a label linked to the business of organized crime.
Premiere: September 27,
The Marginal – Season 3
Premiering on the platform the new edition of the series argentina “The Marginal”, in which the agent Miguel Palacios you must change identity in order to infiltrate a prison, with the aim of discovering who or who are the responsible for the abduction of the daughter of a judge.
Premiere: September 27,
Vis-a-Vis – Season 4
Finally comes to Netflix’s acclaimed fourth and last season of “Vis a Vis”the series starring Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri on a particular women’s prison. Alba Flores and Georgina Amorós, both known worldwide for “The House of Paper” and “Elite,” appear on this delivery.
Premiere: September 25,
The Good Place – final Season
One of the comedies of NBC’s most critically acclaimed in recent years following “The Office” or “Parks and Recreation” comes to an end and Netflix will release it weekly just one day after its broadcast in the united States.
Premiere: 27th of September (Episode weekly)
The dark side of the Moon
Michael C. Hall returns to Netflix on this film that revolves around a researcher from Philadelphia that follows the steps to an enigmatic serial killer from. Their methods will become obsessed to an extreme point because their crimes defy explanation.
Premiere: September 27,
I, tonya
This film is about the life of the acclaimed skater, ice Tonya Hardingplayed by Margot Robbie, who became very famous during the decade of the 90’s by starring in one of the scandals, the most notorious of the story.
Premiere: 23 September
Birdwatchers
This documentary series socio-cultural account of the history of several bird watchers on the border between Mexico and the united States of america by this enthusiasm for protecting and preserving some of the species most unique and beautiful of the animal world.
Premiere: September 25,