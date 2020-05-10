‘The new mutants’ will have a beautiful story of love LGBT

Wolfsbane and Mirage will live a great romance.

After a series of many delays, the movie directed by Josh Boone finally you will come to us.

The new mutants it has a cast comprised of young actors: Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt and Henry Behind will be the new formation of powerful humans.

But among them, it highlights that in an interview for Entertainment Weeklythe same Boone revealed that the characters of Williams and Hunt have a sentimental relationship. This would mark the first couple LGBT that we would see in a tape of superheroes.

It is as well as Mirage, played by Hunt, and Wolfsbane, as interpreted by Williams, guide you part of the story through their romance.

It is a beautiful story of love; a kind of backbone and focus of some of the things driven by the characters in the film, stated Boone.

It is interesting that the tape produced by the extinct Fox, now part of Disney, integrate this relationship, because it expands the spectrum of emotional and social stories.

Williams added that in comics, this relationship does not exist, but given that Wolfsbane and Mirage have a link, telepathic, here they wanted to explore more on possibilities of a natural way, without questioning or labels.

The new mutants with Alice Braga it will premiere in movie theaters next April 3, and it is said, could be linked to the Movie universe of Marvel.

