The ‘fight’ public Ashley Tisdale, actress from ‘High School Musical’, with its famous neighbor by rayarle the car

We all know that, on some occasions, the coexistence with

your neighbors can be a little delicate but the thing can get complicated

if the residents are famous and there is a dispute via Twitter.

This is what has happened to the ‘actress’High School Musical‘, Ashley Tisdale, who has recriminat to the film director Kevin Smith

that you have scratched your car and not to bother in saying anything.

“Thank you Kevin Smith for rayarme the mirror of my car

and not to stop. A classic move of neighbor!”, he wrote it through

Twitter after realizing what had happened.

To see the comment, Smith replied by saying, “excuse me-I drive

as Cruella de Vil in the hills! I, however, did a courtesy stop. Then when you

have left first, I thought “that is so Sharpay…””.

To see the comments on the social network there were a number of

users who recriminaron to Tisdale, who has used Twitter to complain and

not that I have fixed in person.

Something that you tried to resolve later, such and as expressed by the

filmmaker: “The incredibly sweet Ashley Tisdale came to my house and

apologized. I assured him that I am the only one that drove like a wild cat.

I also told him that I had sent my son to our tweets. Answer HQ

(the daughter of Kevin Smith): “we Saw Ashley in HighSchoolMusical Live!”

Ashley replied, “Oh, man…”.

