The feminist message of Miranda Kerr for those who have been mothers and they have changed the body

It was time to prove that it is a woman of this world. It was time for a Victoria’s Secret angel is sincerara and tell the world that for a long you are a model and you care more than anyone else in this world, it is normal that you may get back to your size before when you just give to light.

And is that in recent years, models like Irina Shayk, or the same Georgina Rodriguez, not to mention Kate Middletonhave surprised the world with their quick recoveries. It would seem that not only have not had a baby for 9 months in your belly, but your body by the art of magic has turned out to be the same as always. But this time Miranda Kerrhas wanted to speak out about the reality of recovery after a pregnancy, and demystify these miraculous recoveries express.

The model australian, who gave birth to her second child six months ago, has been adamant in an interview that he has granted to a magazine to Marie Claire . It has ensured that if you took “nine months to give life to a beautiful little girl and may need another 10 to go back to looking good in a bathing suit. Iven more, or never recover my body“. And argues that “what is important is that we accept and we do not press for having you back in shape after having a baby. I have a body of mom and that is also good.”