The double of Milla Jovovich went back to talking about the loss of his arm in Resident Evil

Olivia Jackson, the twin of the famous Milla Jovovich in the movie of the saga Resident Evilhe suffered a terrible accident that nearly cost him his life while filming one of the scenes of action. Lto last week issued a demand that the actress made against the makers of the film. Now decided not to stay silent, and to give more details of what he had to live.

For 17 days, after the incident that left her seriously wounded and partially paralyzed, Olivia Jackson, she suffered nightmares and hallucinations in a medically induced coma.

In one of those visions, Jackson was tossed around a bridge at the speed of light while it was tied with a rope to a bike.



The drama of Olivia Jackson, the double risk of Milla Jovovich. (Instagram)

Of all the dreams I had, that had a great resemblance to the event of real life led the former model to the hospital after the start of the filming of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in September of 2015.

“You just have hallucinations and nightmares more deep, dark and heavy, one after the other”he said to The Hollywood Reporter during a interview. “They are so vivid, so real, that you believe that is the reality.”

The scene, which left her without an arm and with multiple injuries, required that Jackson accelerate to 64 km per hour towards a camera that was supposed to be lifted by a crane before it got to that point. However, the prosecution alleges that there were changes of “last minute”. The most important meant that the camera was up a second later in the final race.



“Many things have changed of which I was not aware. What resulted in that the operator of the crane does not lift up in time, and basically drove directly to my left arm and left shoulder”.

The native of Cape Town, said he took the job as the double of Milla Jovovich at the last moment, after another actress is chosen is injured. The opportunity appeared while waiting for the start of your next project, Wonder Woman, which could not be a part of.

Olivia had no experience in motorcycling, and became quickly in a good option for Resident Evil. In addition, it is doubled for the actress Rosie Huntington Whiteley in Mad Max: Fury Road and performed stunts in Guardians of the Galaxy, volume I.

Jackson filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of the County of Los Angeles against the film’s director, Paul Anderson, producer Jeremy Bolt, and production companies, Tannhauser Gate Inc, Impact Pictures and Bolt Pictures. The lawsuit seeks damages not specified.

